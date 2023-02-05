North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.