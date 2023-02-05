North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

