North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

