Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

