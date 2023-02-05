Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAZ opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

