Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

