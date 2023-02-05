Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:NPV opened at $12.28 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
