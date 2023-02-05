O Dell Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Netflix by 28.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $412.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.46 and its 200 day moving average is $272.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

