O Dell Group LLC Has $30.27 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 11.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

