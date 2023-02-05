O Dell Group LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

