O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 3.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGK opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.