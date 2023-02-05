O Dell Group LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.