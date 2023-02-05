O Dell Group LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.66% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

