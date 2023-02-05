O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.
O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %
O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
