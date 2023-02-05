O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

