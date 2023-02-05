Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.76.

Shares of OKTA opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

