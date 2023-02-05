Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 85,850.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

