Old North State Trust LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 89,166.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

