Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 597 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.93. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.