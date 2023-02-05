Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 6,355 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 105,916.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 348.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.6 %

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.