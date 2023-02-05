Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 8,027 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 100,337.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

