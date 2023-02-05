Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.93 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

