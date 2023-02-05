Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.