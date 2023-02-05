OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.57

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00006738 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $220.78 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00089815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.