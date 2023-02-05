OmniaVerse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $332,487.33 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $332,487.33 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00425615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.38 or 0.29030266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00421006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

