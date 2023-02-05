ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

