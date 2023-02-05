Oppenheimer Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

Shares of WM opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.28. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

