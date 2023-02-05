Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

