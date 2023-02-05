Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0983 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00223980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0996192 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,808,144.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.