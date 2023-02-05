OTR Global Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.79.

BURL opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

