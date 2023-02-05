Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,393 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.84% of Oxus Acquisition worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

