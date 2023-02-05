Paragon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 1.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,645 shares of company stock worth $3,040,504. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

