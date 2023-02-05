Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

