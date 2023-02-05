Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.