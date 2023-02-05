Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.65% of Perficient worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Perficient

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

