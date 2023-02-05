Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,368 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.09% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,976,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWUP opened at $10.41 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

See Also

