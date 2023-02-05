Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 956,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Glenfarne Merger by 75.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 190,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter worth $2,453,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

