Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,764 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 6.04% of Oxbridge Acquisition worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 796.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

