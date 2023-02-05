Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 155,301 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,301 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PTOC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.