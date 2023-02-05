Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 393,418 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,418 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.22% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 502,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 218,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

