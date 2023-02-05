Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.9 %

LON PETS opened at GBX 376 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,709.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.93. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.64%.

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.