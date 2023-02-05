Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.