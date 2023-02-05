Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

