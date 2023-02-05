Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of PIPR traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.79. 176,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $437,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 428.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

