Piper Sandler Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 59.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,621 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

