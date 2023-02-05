Piper Sandler Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.15. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

