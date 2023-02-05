Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.56.

NYSE:PII opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

