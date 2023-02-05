Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.31 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00012382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and approximately $65,863.37 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00425615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.38 or 0.29030266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00421006 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

