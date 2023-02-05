Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.
Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
