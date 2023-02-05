Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

About Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.