Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 890,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

