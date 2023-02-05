Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POWI opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

